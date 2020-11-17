The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Middleby from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CL King cut The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $136.40 on Tuesday. The Middleby has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $149.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.91.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Middleby will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The Middleby in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Middleby in the second quarter valued at $203,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in The Middleby in the second quarter valued at $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Middleby in the second quarter valued at $1,280,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 59,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

