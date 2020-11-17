Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Natus Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ NTUS opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $712.24 million, a P/E ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. Natus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.40 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after buying an additional 337,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after buying an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,206,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,672,000 after buying an additional 153,481 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 907,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 31,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

