BidaskClub Upgrades Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) to “Hold”

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $104.58 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.12.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $282,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $432,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $868,962.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,409 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,057 shares of company stock worth $1,783,577 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,048 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 217.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after buying an additional 119,417 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at $9,558,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 182.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 164,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 106,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 33.2% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 401,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after acquiring an additional 100,040 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

