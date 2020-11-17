Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ OFLX opened at $140.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 0.69. Omega Flex has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.24.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Derek Glanvill sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $111,611.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omega Flex by 19.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 418,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,229,000 after buying an additional 66,671 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 571.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 39,375 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. 33.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

