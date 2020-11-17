Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Opera from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Opera from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Opera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

NASDAQ OPRA opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53. Opera has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.62 million. Opera had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Opera will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Opera by 350.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

