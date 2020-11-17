Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Ontrak in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ontrak presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.08 million, a PE ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 2.58. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). On average, analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at $59,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ontrak by 63.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ontrak by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

