Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €3.90 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been given a €3.90 ($4.59) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BBVA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group set a €2.75 ($3.24) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.44 ($4.05) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €3.32 ($3.90).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a 1-year high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

