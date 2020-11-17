The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give (INGA) (AMS:INGA) a €10.80 Price Target

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €10.80 ($12.71) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. (INGA) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €8.49 ($9.99).

(INGA) has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

