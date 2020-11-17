Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Impinj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Get Impinj alerts:

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. Impinj has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $808.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 391,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,179,289.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $44,053.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,407,000 after purchasing an additional 40,476 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 46.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 515,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 163,869 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth approximately $8,912,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 101.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 147,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.