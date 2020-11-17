Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSNL. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Personalis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Shares of PSNL opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92. Personalis has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.87.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $56,008.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $25,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,876.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,880 shares of company stock valued at $14,602,913 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Personalis by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Personalis by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 31,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Personalis by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 118,714 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

