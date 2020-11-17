Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

RETA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $244.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $244.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.75.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RETA stock opened at $170.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.86 and a 200 day moving average of $134.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.64. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $88.17 and a twelve month high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $9,224,819.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,819.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $14,290,791.57. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $11,462,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 156,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,431,000 after buying an additional 41,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.