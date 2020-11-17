BidaskClub Upgrades Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) to Buy

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

WB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Shares of WB opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. Weibo has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $387.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Weibo by 91.3% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,063,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,344,000 after buying an additional 985,125 shares during the period. Perseverance Asset Management International increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 21.8% in the second quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 1,465,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,238,000 after purchasing an additional 262,461 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 139.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 225,882 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 82.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 178,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 722.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 128,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 112,576 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

