10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics stock opened at $135.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -131.31. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $166.31.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.