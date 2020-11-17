Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,784 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $510,972.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,688,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,578,645.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,235 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $52,129.35. Insiders have sold 79,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,259 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 38.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter valued at $67,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 34.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 66.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

