Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) Lowered to "Hold" at BidaskClub

Nov 17th, 2020

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:RLGT opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. Radiant Logistics has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $5.94.

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

