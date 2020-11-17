SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPNE. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $400.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.05. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 30.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 487.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.