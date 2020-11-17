Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $60.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Equities analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 12,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Encore Wire by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Encore Wire by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.