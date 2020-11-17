Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RTRX. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Retrophin in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Retrophin in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Retrophin in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Retrophin from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Retrophin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83. Retrophin has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Retrophin will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Retrophin news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 10,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $208,320.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,773.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,445. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Retrophin by 1,075.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 45,197 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Retrophin by 27.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 82,746 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Retrophin by 99.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Retrophin by 121.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Retrophin by 16.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after buying an additional 57,292 shares during the period.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

