BidaskClub Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Buy

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

Shares of TSLA opened at $408.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,062.73, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla has a one year low of $65.42 and a one year high of $502.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $422.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.48, for a total value of $5,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,456,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,114 shares of company stock valued at $56,932,654. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

