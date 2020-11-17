Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

TNDM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -127.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $1,084,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,371 shares of company stock valued at $17,506,093 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth $263,717,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $595,495,000 after purchasing an additional 454,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $388,750,000 after purchasing an additional 36,355 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,422,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $140,670,000 after purchasing an additional 155,311 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,508,000 after acquiring an additional 201,475 shares during the period.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Analyst Recommendations for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Expect PDC Energy, Inc. to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Expect PDC Energy, Inc. to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share
$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated This Quarter
$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated This Quarter
Zacks: Brokerages Expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated Will Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated Will Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sunoco LP to Announce $0.83 EPS
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sunoco LP to Announce $0.83 EPS
Immunic Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy
Immunic Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy
Jack Henry & Associates Upgraded at BidaskClub
Jack Henry & Associates Upgraded at BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report