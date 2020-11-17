Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

TNDM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -127.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $1,084,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,371 shares of company stock valued at $17,506,093 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth $263,717,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $595,495,000 after purchasing an additional 454,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $388,750,000 after purchasing an additional 36,355 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,422,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $140,670,000 after purchasing an additional 155,311 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,508,000 after acquiring an additional 201,475 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

