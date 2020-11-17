Global X Internet of Things ETF (NYSEARCA:SNSR) Shares Up 2.1%

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NYSEARCA:SNSR)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.23 and last traded at $29.22. 77,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 70,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Global X Internet of Things ETF Shares Up 2.1%
Global X Internet of Things ETF Shares Up 2.1%
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading 0.2% Higher
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading 0.2% Higher
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4%
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4%
HMS Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
HMS Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Trading Up 1.8%
First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Trading Up 1.8%
First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Shares Up 1.6%
First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Shares Up 1.6%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report