iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCZ) Trading Up 1.4%

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCZ) were up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.95 and last traded at $63.95. Approximately 683,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,845,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.09.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.33.

Latest News

