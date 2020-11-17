HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HMSY. TheStreet raised shares of HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

Shares of HMSY opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HMS has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. HMS had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HMS will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HMS by 170.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,479,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,189 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HMS by 1.6% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,366,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,666,000 after acquiring an additional 38,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in HMS by 73.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,298,000 after acquiring an additional 961,701 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in HMS by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,371,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,854,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HMS by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,277,000 after acquiring an additional 219,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

