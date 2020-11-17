First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNMC) Trading Up 1.8%

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNMC) was up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.96. Approximately 3,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.