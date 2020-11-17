First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNLC) Shares Up 1.6%

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNLC)’s share price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.53 and last traded at $26.50. 6,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 3,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.44.

