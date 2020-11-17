Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of GTH opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14. Genetron has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $17.71.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.49 million during the quarter.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

