First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNEM) Trading 0.8% Higher

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNEM) rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.42 and last traded at $45.38. Approximately 998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.03.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $42.40.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Global X Internet of Things ETF Shares Up 2.1%
Global X Internet of Things ETF Shares Up 2.1%
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading 0.2% Higher
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading 0.2% Higher
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4%
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4%
HMS Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
HMS Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Trading Up 1.8%
First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Trading Up 1.8%
First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Shares Up 1.6%
First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Shares Up 1.6%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report