First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNEM) Trading 0.8% Higher

First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNEM) rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.42 and last traded at $45.38. Approximately 998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.03.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $42.40.

