BidaskClub Upgrades Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Strong-Buy

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNTX. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.47.

GNTX opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.11. Gentex has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,785 shares of company stock worth $1,217,425. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth $36,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1,265.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at $80,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

