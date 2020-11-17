First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM) Trading Up 1.1%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.50 and last traded at $65.43. Approximately 3,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 6,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.69.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average is $59.24.

