Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 3,560 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 570% compared to the typical daily volume of 531 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.39.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

TREX opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.14. Trex has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $81.23.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

