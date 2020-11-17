Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

GNLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

NASDAQ GNLN opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $270.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $111,518.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 13,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $33,330.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,826 shares in the company, valued at $95,699.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,753 shares of company stock valued at $688,151. 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 453,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 164,906 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 252.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 70,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 83.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 60,463 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 11.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 463,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 46,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

