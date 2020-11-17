frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of frontdoor in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Get frontdoor alerts:

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.90. frontdoor has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $49.47.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 90.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that frontdoor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,070,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $909,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,270,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,692,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in frontdoor by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.