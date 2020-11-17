Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,273 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 733% compared to the typical volume of 273 call options.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tomkins bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.73 per share, for a total transaction of $83,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRA opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.76 and a beta of 1.35. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $73.36.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 0.76%. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

