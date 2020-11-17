CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 169,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

