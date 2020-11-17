BidaskClub Upgrades Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Strong-Buy

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.73.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $63.82 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.74.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 778.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,689 shares of company stock worth $3,954,259 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 52,574 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

