BidaskClub Upgrades Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Strong-Buy

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.73.
Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $63.82 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.74.
In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,689 shares of company stock worth $3,954,259 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 52,574 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.
