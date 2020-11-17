First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDI) Trading Up 0.7%

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDI)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.82 and last traded at $59.81. 18,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 20,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average is $55.04.

