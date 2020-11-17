FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.14.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.49 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 287.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $763,853.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,201,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,970,662.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,175. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,681 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,684,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,283,000 after purchasing an additional 366,944 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

