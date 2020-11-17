Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Aegis upped their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sandra Sedo sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $93,073.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,895.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $149,862.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 328.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 51.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

