Traders Purchase High Volume of Alerian MLP ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 12,073 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 480% compared to the average daily volume of 2,081 call options.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $44.65.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 54,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,880,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,469,000 after acquiring an additional 203,300 shares in the last quarter.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.