BidaskClub Upgrades Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) to “Sell”

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

DOX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Amdocs stock opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.28. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Amdocs by 99.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Amdocs by 70.6% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 33.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

