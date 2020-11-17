BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

DOOO has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BRP from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. BRP has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $60.56. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $901.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.73 million. BRP had a negative return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, analysts forecast that BRP will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth $211,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

