Henry Schein Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,609 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 371% compared to the average daily volume of 767 call options.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average of $61.72.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,222,000 after purchasing an additional 883,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,127,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,453,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,271,000 after purchasing an additional 95,537 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 32.2% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,437,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,916,000 after purchasing an additional 350,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,276,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,524,000 after purchasing an additional 76,665 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.