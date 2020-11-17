Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,088 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,739% compared to the typical volume of 144 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.84. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. Analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 180 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.