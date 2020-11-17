Bunge Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 12,439 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 630% compared to the average daily volume of 1,703 call options.

NYSE BG opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. Bunge has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bunge from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In other news, Director Vinita Bali acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,404.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,556.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 3,069.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 339.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

