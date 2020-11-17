Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 54,484 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,170% compared to the average daily volume of 1,666 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Liberty Global by 329.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. Liberty Global has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $23.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Separately, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

