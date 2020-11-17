Ideanomics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 16,690 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 90% compared to the average volume of 8,784 call options.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDEX. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 1,341.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,386,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,442 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 594.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 507,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 113.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 423,234 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 38.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 398,973 shares during the period. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ideanomics stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $279.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -1.97. Ideanomics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

