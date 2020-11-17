CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $168.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.72 and its 200-day moving average is $170.34. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.37. CME Group has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $349,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at $622,484.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,541 shares of company stock worth $1,909,913 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in CME Group by 1,663.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

