iBio Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 13,757 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,732 call options.

Shares of IBIO opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. iBio has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBio during the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iBio by 931.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 280,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iBio by 36.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 51,914 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iBio in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iBio by 71.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 355,099 shares during the period.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

