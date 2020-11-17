BidaskClub Downgrades CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Hold

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $883.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,973.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32. CEVA has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,338 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $100,206.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CEVA during the third quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CEVA by 77.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CEVA by 321.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

