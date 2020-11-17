CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDNA. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CareDx from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.65 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. CareDx has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $59.10.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $1,568,438.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,321.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 427,689 shares in the company, valued at $22,872,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,341 shares of company stock valued at $5,543,898. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.7% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 77,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.4% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 5.7% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

